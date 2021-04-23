Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

