Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 492.20, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.