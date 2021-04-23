Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Sapiens International worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.