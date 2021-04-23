Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

