Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of RUBY opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.