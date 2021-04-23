Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 623,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

