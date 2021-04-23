Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.54 Million in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TARS. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,236,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TARS opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

