Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Aligos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $26.03 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

