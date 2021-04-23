Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $3,353,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

GATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

