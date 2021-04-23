Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,619 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Funko worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $4,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Funko by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.