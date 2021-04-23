Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $166.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

