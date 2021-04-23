Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,875 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $43,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $657.78. 8,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,133. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

