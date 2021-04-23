Charter Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,651% compared to the average volume of 372 put options.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $732,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,389,000 after purchasing an additional 115,782 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $657.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.24 and its 200-day moving average is $631.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

