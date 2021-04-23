Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEK shares. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 1,082,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,552,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

