Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,518. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $411.81 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.84 and a 200-day moving average of $490.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

