Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

CHMG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

