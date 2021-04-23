Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. 215,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $195.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

