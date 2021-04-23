Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. 232,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

