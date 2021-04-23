Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

