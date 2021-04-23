Chevron (CVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Chevron to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chevron stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

