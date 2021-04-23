Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIM. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,255,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 2,167,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 609,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 84,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Frank Co increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 403,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 225,586 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

