China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Trading 2.9% Higher

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) traded up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

