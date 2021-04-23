Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PPRQF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

OTCMKTS PPRQF remained flat at $$11.33 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

