CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 17,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.