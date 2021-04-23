Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Churchill Downs worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

CHDN stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.48. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

