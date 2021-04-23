Chuy’s (CHUY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY):

4/21/2021 – Chuy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

4/20/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Chuy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/11/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,812. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

