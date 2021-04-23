CIBC Lowers Winpak (TSE:WPK) to Neutral

Winpak (TSE:WPK) was downgraded by CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Winpak alerts:

Shares of WPK traded down C$1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$43.19. 32,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,854. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$38.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.57.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.