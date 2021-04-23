Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 6,207 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.
- On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.
Shares of CI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.80. 876,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,190. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
