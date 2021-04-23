Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 6,207 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36.

On Monday, March 1st, David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18.

Shares of CI traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.80. 876,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,190. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

