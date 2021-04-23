Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.