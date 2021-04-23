Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.75

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.75 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 99.28 ($1.30). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 98.14 ($1.28), with a volume of 7,271,279 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Ashley Steel bought 15,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

About Cineworld Group (LON:CINE)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

