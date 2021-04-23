Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $348.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

