Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.25. 37,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 82,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$33.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.