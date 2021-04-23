Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $91,481.41 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $91,481.41 and $93,236.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075632 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003088 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002957 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

