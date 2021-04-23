Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

