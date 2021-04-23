CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,128,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,992,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIT opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

