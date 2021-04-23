Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.89. 78,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 255.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $330,676,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.