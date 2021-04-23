Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

PNR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 37,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 986,317 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

