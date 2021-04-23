Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $315.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.76. 141,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

