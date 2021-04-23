Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SLM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 435,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,276. SLM has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

