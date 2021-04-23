Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. 669,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183,508. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

