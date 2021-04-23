Citigroup Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.94.
NYSE IQV traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $235.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
