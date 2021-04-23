Citigroup Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $265.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.94.

NYSE IQV traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average of $181.61. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

