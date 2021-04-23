Citigroup Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $160.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.88. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

