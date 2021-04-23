Citigroup Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. 128,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock worth $9,657,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

