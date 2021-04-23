Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CZNC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,275. The stock has a market cap of $389.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

