City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) insider Colin Wagman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total value of £77,000 ($100,600.99).

LON CIN opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £62.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54. City of London Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.52).

Get City of London Group alerts:

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.