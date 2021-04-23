City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) insider Colin Wagman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total value of £77,000 ($100,600.99).
LON CIN opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £62.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54. City of London Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 116 ($1.52).
City of London Group Company Profile
