City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of City Office REIT worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 156.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,099.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

