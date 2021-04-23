Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Civeo alerts:

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

In other news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,308 shares of company stock worth $4,843,879. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.