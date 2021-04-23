Civic Trading Down 35% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 35% against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $289.53 million and approximately $100.51 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00068122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.69 or 0.00677989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.31 or 0.08115822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051154 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

