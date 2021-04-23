Clarkson (LON:CKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,990.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,990 ($39.06) and last traded at GBX 2,960 ($38.67), with a volume of 7118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,875 ($37.56).

A number of brokerages have commented on CKN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,694.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,566.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

In other Clarkson news, insider William Thomas purchased 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, with a total value of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Also, insider Tim Miller acquired 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,898 ($37.86) per share, with a total value of £27,386.10 ($35,780.11). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,183 shares of company stock worth $17,185,543.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

