Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.